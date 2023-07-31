Pentagon: US to Expand Security Cooperation with S. Korea, Japan

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. Department of Defense has reaffirmed that it will work to expand trilateral security cooperation among the U.S., South Korea and Japan.Pentagon spokesperson Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said in a press briefing on Tuesday that the relationships between Washington, Seoul and Tokyo are very strong.He added that the U.S. will work closely with the two countries to facilitate communication by all means necessary pertaining to mutual efforts to ensure regional peace and stability.The spokesperson made the remark when asked about a report by the Financial Times that said the U.S. wants an agreement between the two countries on an obligation to consult the other in the event of an attack for inclusion in a joint statement during a trilateral summit at Camp David this month.Declining to elaborate further, Ryder said that he does not want to get ahead of the White House’s preparations for the summit.Regarding suspected arms dealings between North Korea and Russia, Ryder said that such claims highlights Russia’s desperation in resupplying and refreshing its munitions capabilities.The spokesperson also said he has no updates about Travis King, a U.S. service member who crossed the inter-Korean border into the North last month.