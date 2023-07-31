KDCA Chief: COVID-19 Downgrade Depends on Virus Situation, Experts

Photo : YONHAP News

The head of the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said that lowering the COVID-19 infectious disease level to Class Four will depend on the situation at home and abroad as well as expert opinion.KDCA Commissioner Jee Young-mee on Wednesday pledged to manage the quarantine situation in a stable manner while preparing to lower the virus' classification.Asked about lifting the remaining mask mandates for medical facilities and other vulnerable inpatient locations with the downgrade, Jee said that related measures will be announced next week following an in-depth review.While she assessed that there is a slim chance of COVID-19 posing a renewed threat to society, the KDCA chief said it has yet to become completely endemic and is likely to cause epidemics once or twice a year.Referring to a recent surge in infections, Jee advised the public to voluntarily wear masks at multipurpose facilities and on public transportation with a high density of people, while also recommending a five-day quarantine upon infection.Average daily infections last week stood at around 45-thousand, 35 percent of the daily average at peak of the epidemic last summer and 60 percent from last winter.