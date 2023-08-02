Heat Illness Afflicts over 400 on 1st Day of 25th World Scout Jamboree

Photo : YONHAP News

Over 400 heat-related illnesses were reported on the first day of the 25th World Scout Jamboree in Saemangeum along the country's southwestern coast.According to the Jamboree organizing committee on Wednesday, 807 attendees at the campgrounds complained of symptoms through Tuesday, of whom over 400 were confirmed as patients with heat-related illnesses.Stressing that there have not been any setbacks, the committee said emergency and health care services are being offered for those experiencing minor symptoms.The committee has also considered preventive measures, such as supplies of water and salt as well as an adjustment to activities during talks with the World Organization of the Scout Movement.The organizers have also enhanced indoor cooling systems, expanded shuttle bus operations, and plan to add 100 beds at emergency facilities with a heat wave warning currently active in Buan, North Jeolla Province, where the quadrennial international event is being held.