Opening Ceremony of 25th World Scout Jamboree Set for Wednesday

Photo : YONHAP News

The opening ceremony of the 25th World Scout Jamboree on Wednesday evening in Saemangeum along South Korea’s southwestern coast will officially welcome around 43-thousand Scouts from 158 countries.According to the Jamboree organizing committee, the opening ceremony scheduled for 8 p.m. will consist of an oath, welcome and opening speeches, performances by a Scout orchestra and British survival expert Bear Grylls, and a light show featuring 500 drones.The gender equality ministry and the organizing committee will implement measures to prevent accidents during the mass gathering, such as designated entrances and exits as well as the use of barricades and buffer zones, while some 500 safety workers and police will be dispatched.The World Scout Jamboree, a massive educational and cultural exchange among youths from around the world, is held every four years.This is the second to be hosted by South Korea after the event was held in Goseong, Gangwon Province, in 1991.