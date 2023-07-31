Seoul Education Office to Require Appts. for Parent-Teacher Meetings

Photo : YONHAP News

The Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education(SMOE) will introduce a reservation system for parent-teacher conferences and install surveillance cameras in waiting rooms for parents wishing to file a complaint.According to the measures announced by SMOE Superintendent Cho Hee-yeon on Wednesday, reservations will be open on a trial basis around November through a consolidated channel to receive complaints.Parents wishing to file general complaints without speaking to the teacher can do so through mobile apps, which will initially be directed to the principal or vice principal.Starting in September, parents wishing to meet with the teacher will first have to wait in a room equipped with surveillance cameras, and conversations through school phones will be recorded.From next year, the education office will also expand legal expense support for teachers accused of abusing students, while simplifying the application process.The measures come after the apparent death by suicide of a young elementary school teacher in Seoul's Seocho District that was followed by claims that her death may be linked to parental complaints about school violence.