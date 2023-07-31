Canadian PM Thanks S. Korean Relief Team for Wildfire Efforts

Photo : YONHAP News

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau expressed his gratitude to the Korea Disaster Relief Team(KDRT) that was dispatched to support the suppression of wildfires in Canada.On Tuesday, the prime minister’s social media account posted a video of his surprise drop-in onboard the plane about to bring the South Korean relief team home to personally thank them.Expressing his appreciation for the distance the team had to travel to help the people of Canada on the other side of the world, Trudeau ended by thanking the team in Korean to cheers and applause from the South Korean relief workers.President Yoon Suk Yeol responded with a post on social media thanking the Canadian leader for the surprise visit, saying relations between the two nations have reached another milestone with the dispatch of the KDRT team.The 151-member team, including officials from the foreign ministry as well as the national fire and forestry agencies, was dispatched to Canada's wildfire-hit province of Quebec on July 2.