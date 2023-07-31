LH to Set up Anti-Cartel Task Force to Promote Fair Construction

Photo : YONHAP News

The Korea Land and Housing Corporation(LH) will set up a fair construction task force to eliminate what President Yoon Suk Yeol referred to as “cartels” in the building sector.The corporation's CEO, Lee Han-jun, made the announcement after holding an urgent meeting with LH officials on Wednesday as he apologized for the recent finding that basement parking garages of public apartment complexes built with flat plates have weak or no structural reinforcement.He vowed to draft extraordinary measures to ensure safe construction and eradicate shoddy practices and allegations of favoritism in all stages of LH projects from design to supervision.The anti-cartel task force headquarters will open at the corporation's southern Gyeonggi Province branch until the detrimental practices cease to blight the company.The body will serve to stamp out corruption and irregularities, such as the involvement of those with vested interests and collusion at any stage in a build, while also working to end malpractices, eliminate chronic deviance and devise fair and transparent reforms.