DP Blasts KCC Chief Nominee for ‘Communist’ Remark about Outlets

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Democratic Party(DP) is continuously calling for the withdrawal of the nomination of Lee Dong-kwan as the new chief of the Korea Communications Commission.During a party meeting on Wednesday, DP floor leader Park Kwang-on took issue with remarks that Lee made that can be construed as accusing newspapers and broadcasters of not being proper media, comparing them to old Communist Party gazettes.On his way to a meeting with a committee tasked with preparing him for his confirmation hearing, Lee told reporters on Tuesday that he would like to make clear that the media cannot and must not be controlled.He then said the reason newspapers and broadcasters run by the Communist Party of the past, which were experts in propaganda, are not referred to as “media” is because they deliver claims instead of facts and the truth, adding that they are referred to as “organs” in English. He did not specify which organizations he was referring to.The DP floor leader denounced Lee for using the term “communist,” saying it was extremely inappropriate, adding that Lee's remarks seemed to be a declaration of war on controlling the media by putting ideological labels on outlets critical of the government.DP Supreme Council member Jang Kyung-tae said Lee had virtually called newspapers and broadcasts that criticize the government as being communist and had expressed intent to control the media.The DP suspects Lee tried to control the media during the Lee Myung-bak administration by censoring the media and wrongfully meddling in personnel changes in media outlets by mobilizing the National Intelligence Service.Meanwhile, the ruling People Power Party issued a statement, slamming the DP for acting like a pot calling the kettle black. It said that the DP has no competition when it comes to controlling the media, and added that “a guilty conscience needs no accuser.”