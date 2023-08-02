Death Toll Rises to 23 amid Highest Heat Wave Alert

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: State agencies, local governments and public institutions are on high alert after the government raised the heat crisis level to the highest fourth tier for the first time in four years. Amid stifling weather, some 23 people are presumed to have died from heat-related illnesses so far, more than triple the level posted last summer.Our Bae Joo-yon has more.Report: The Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters announced Tuesday it upped its heat wave alert to the highest "serious" level on its four-tier scale for the first time since 2019.The highest heatwave alert is issued when temperatures are expected to reach over 35 degrees Celsius in more than 40 percent of the country for three days.Fire and rescue authorities on Wednesday estimated that 21 people died from apparent heat-induced illnesses between May 20 and the end of July.The total may climb to 23 with the addition of two deaths from Tuesday that appear to be from similar symptoms.The tentative death toll is more than triple the seven deaths reported during the same period last year, and local governments are keeping track of the rising number of patients suffering from heat illnesses.Authorities also sounded the alarm when more than 400 attendees of the 25th World Scout Jamboree reported symptoms on the opening day of the event in Saemangeum.Most local governments have expanded the number of so-called “cooling centers” offering shelter from the sweltering conditions and installed parasol rental stations while providing free drinking water and mobilizing water tankers to douse sizzling roads.The sweltering weather is forecast to continue to linger over the Korean Peninsula on Wednesday, with warnings remaining in place for most parts of the country as the daytime heat index is expected to hit 35 degrees Celsius.Bae Joo-yon, KBS World Radio News.