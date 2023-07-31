Seniors Group Demands Apology from DP Reform Chief

Photo : YONHAP News

The Korea Senior Citizens Association is demanding an apology from the main opposition Democratic Party's innovation committee chief for saying that it is reasonable to make the right to vote proportional to one's remaining life span.In a statement on Wednesday, the association expressed anger over the demeaning remark that it claimed neglects the suffrage of nine-point-five million seniors guaranteed under the Constitution.The group criticized the DP's habitual disparagement of elderly citizens and called on innovation chief Kim Eun-kyung, DP Rep. Yang Yiwon-young and the party chair to visit the association to extend an apology and promise to prevent a recurrence.It also stressed that if the DP wants support from seniors, it should present welfare policies for the elderly generation as their poverty and suicide rates top OECD rankings.Kim came under fire for the remark, which she claimed was her son's opinion, while meeting with a group of youths last Sunday. She later apologized, saying it was a misunderstanding and she did not mean to offend anyone, adding that she herself soon turns 60.