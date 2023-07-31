Banks Ordered to Inspect PF Loans after Kyongnam Embezzlement

Photo : YONHAP News

Financial authorities have ordered all banks to inspect their project financing(PF) loan divisions following an embezzlement case at BNK Kyongnam Bank.According to industry sources, the Financial Supervisory Service on Wednesday issued the emergency directive to all banks after it confirmed allegations that an employee at Kyongnam Bank embezzled and diverted over 56 billion won, or around 43 million U.S. dollars, related to PF loans.The bank was first aware of the situation through an internal audit, after which it notified the Supervisory Service on July 20 and the watchdog launched an on-site inspection the next day.Kyongnam Bank is expected to face scrutiny and penalties for reporting that there were no problems during a self-inspection conducted last year while the embezzlement is believed to have taken place prior to 2022.The bank also appears to have failed to properly implement a rotation for employees, a scheme introduced to prevent repeated embezzlement cases at banks.