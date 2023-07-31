N. Korea Issues Warning to France Following 1st S. Korea-France Air Force Drill

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea has warned France, claiming the country behaved recklessly with irresponsible words and actions as well as rash military moves after the European nation and South Korea held a combined air force drill for the first time.The North’s state-run Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) issued the warning on Wednesday with regard to a joint drill that South Korea’s Air Force and the French Air and Space Force held at an air base in Gimhae last Tuesday and Wednesday.The report condemned the combined drills as an irresponsible move that further raises already-high tensions on the Korean Peninsula.The KCNA said France engaged in a military provocation that threatens the North’s security interests by following what it termed as “hostile policies” that Washington has adopted toward the North. The report said by taking part in the joint exercises, France apparently views the North as an enemy.The KCNA then said it would be better for France to focus more on addressing issues at home resulting from deepening social divisions.Last week's exercise marked the first joint drills between the air forces of South Korea and France.