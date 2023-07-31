S. Korea's Financial Markets Rocked by Downgrade in US Sovereign Rating

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s financial market and won-dollar exchange rate faltered after global credit rating agency Fitch Ratings downgraded the credit rating for the United States to AA+ from its top notch of AAA on Tuesday.The downgrade, the first in 12 years by one of the world's top three credit rating agencies, drove down the benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index and the tech-heavy KOSDAQ by one-point-nine percent and three-point-two percent, respectively on Wednesday.On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened more than 14 won against the U.S. dollar, closing the day at nearly one-thousand-300 won.The government and the Bank of Korea agreed during a market review meeting to strengthen monitoring of financial and foreign exchange markets both at home and abroad and take measures to stabilize the market if deemed necessary.Experts assessed that the nation’s bonds and foreign exchange markets could see sharper fluctuations due to the latest downgrade but that the financial market will unlikely experience major blows.