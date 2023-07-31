Foreign Minister Park Visits Vatican, Meets Top Officials

Photo : Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Foreign minister Park Jin made an official visit to the Holy See on Tuesday and met with top officials as South Korea and the Vatican mark the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations this year.According to the foreign ministry, Park made a courtesy call to Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin, who is regarded to be the number two official in the Apostolic Palace.The minister explained various projects that Seoul is preparing to mark the 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties and asked for the Vatican’s interest and support toward such efforts.He also asked for the Vatican’s support toward addressing Seoul’s policy on North Korea, the North’s continued provocations and poor human rights situations in the North.In response, Cardinal Parolin said the Vatican will make all possible contributions and efforts to tackle issues related to the reclusive state.Also on Tuesday, Park met with his Vatican counterpart, Secretary for Relations with States Paul Richard Gallagher and agreed to further promote friendship and cooperation between South Korea and the Vatican upon their 60th anniversary of establishing diplomatic ties.In the meeting, Park requested that the Vatican positively consider efforts by South Korea to host the World Youth Day event in 2027.Park is the first South Korean foreign minister to make an official visit to the Vatican in five years.