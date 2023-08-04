Ruling Camp, Gov't Plan to Provide Compensation for Poorly Built Apts.

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling People Power Party(PPP), the government and the presidential office will work to provide compensation to residents of apartments developed by the state-run Korea Land and Housing Corporation that were recently found to have weak or no structural reinforcement in their underground parking garages.PPP Rep. Kim Jung-jae, who leads the party’s new task force investigating faulty apartment construction, said the ruling camp and the top office reached the agreement during a meeting in Seoul on Wednesday.Kim said the PPP and the government agreed to thoroughly probe illegalities and wrongful practices that were carried out during the previous administration and devise fundamental response measures.The party and the government plan to provide compensation for damages at what they described as “satisfiable levels.”They will also seek to permit contracts to be voided for people who were set to move in to one of the 15 complexes that were found to have weak or no structural reinforcement in their basement parking garages.The two sides also plan to conduct a full inspection through the end of September of apartments with flat-plate floor systems built under contracts with private companies.