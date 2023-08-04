Court to Review Arrest Warrant for Ex-Special Counsel in Development Scandal

Photo : KBS News

A Seoul court will begin deliberations on Thursday of the prosecution’s request for an arrest warrant for former special counsel Park Young-soo on corruption charges related to the high-profile Daejang-dong land development scandal.Earlier on Monday, prosecutors filed for the warrant against Park on charges of bribery and violations of the anti-graft law from his time as chair of the board of directors of Woori Bank.In re-requesting the warrant, the prosecution added an anti-graft violation charge after concluding that Park received one-point-one billion won, or around 845-thousand U.S. dollars, from an asset firm at the center of the scandal between September 2019 and February 2021 through his daughter, who had worked for the firm.The warrant review by the Seoul Central District Court comes 34 days after the court rejected the prosecution’s initial request.The former special counsel is suspected of taking 800 million won from private developers in return for providing assistance for their apartment complex project in the Daejang-dong area of Seongnam, just south of Seoul, in 2014.Park and lawyer Yang Jae-sik, his alleged conspirator, are also accused of receiving promises of profits and buildings worth 20 billion won from key figures in the scandal after helping them win the development project in 2014.The court may make a decision as early as Thursday night.