Report Finds S. Korean Adults Not Very Happy with Life

Photo : YONHAP News

A new report has assessed that South Korean adults are not very happy with their lives.According to a report on happiness that was published in the official journal of the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency on Thursday, the happiness index of the nation’s adults stood at six-point-68 points out of ten.The report was based on the agency’s Community Health Survey carried out in 2015 on 226-thousand-545 adults nationwide, which also found that 34-point-seven percent of respondents felt they are subjectively happy.The report assessed that subjective happiness decreased as people got older, a finding that the researchers behind the report said is a reflection of the country's current society, with high poverty and suicide rates among the elderly.Factors that respondents thought contributed to happiness included actively participating in social activities, maintaining close contact with family and friends, thinking that they are in good health, having breakfast and getting enough sleep.