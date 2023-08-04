Yoon Says His Scout Experience Helped Greatly in Life

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol attended the opening ceremony of the 25th World Scout Jamboree on Wednesday and conveyed words of encouragement to youths from around the world.In his welcoming speech, Yoon, donning a Scout uniform, said his experiences as a Scout as a child helped him greatly in life.He then expressed confidence that the sense of independence and responsibility, the spirit of service and the devotion to one’s country that are acquired through Scout activities will make the Jamboree participants remarkable leaders in society.The president also expressed gratitude to the event’s volunteers and medical staff.The top office’s spokesperson, Lee Do-woon, noted that Yoon is the first president to have been a Scout and had vowed to ensure that the 25th World Scout Jamboree is a success upon being named the honorary president of the Korea Scout Association in March.The massive educational and cultural exchange among youths from around the world kicked off in Saemangeum along South Korea’s southwestern coast, bringing together around 43-thousand Scouts from 158 countries.