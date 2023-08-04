Police Estimate 88 Taken to Hospital from Jamboree Opening Ceremony

Photo : YONHAP News

Police in North Jeolla Province estimated on Thursday that 88 people were hospitalized during the opening ceremony of the 2023 World Scout Jamboree on Wednesday evening.According to the police, 83 were treated for heat-related illnesses at a hospital designated for the event while five others were transported to Wonkwang University Hospital for treatment after suffering fractures and anxiety disorder.The opening ceremony of the 25th World Scout Jamboree began at 8 p.m. Wednesday and lasted for some two-and-a-half hours as temperatures hovered around 28 degrees Celsius.Fire and rescue authorities had requested the event organizers to suspend additional programs after people began to faint around the ending of the opening ceremony.An official of the provincial police said some of the participants appear to have shown symptoms of heat-related illnesses after being exposed to high temperatures for hours, adding that no serious injuries were reported and that most were cases of dehydration.