Photo : YONHAP News

The foreign ministry has issued the third-highest travel advisory for all parts of Niger, where a military coup has driven the West African nation into a political crisis.The ministry decided on Wednesday to add all areas of the country, including the capital city of Niamey, to the expanded Level Three alert on the four-tier system that ranges from "precautious," "highly cautious" and "recommended withdrawal" to an all-out travel ban.According to the ministry, Niger has shut down some of its borders and closed its airports, adding that cases of looting and arson are being reported in urban areas.A ministry official said that consultations with friendly nations are under way to evacuate those of the 14 South Koreans residing in Niger who have agreed to leave the country.Last Wednesday, Abdourahamane Tchiani, chief of the Nigerien presidential guard, overthrew President Mohamed Bazoum in a military coup.