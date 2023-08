Photo : YONHAP News

The 25th World Scout Jamboree began in earnest with an opening ceremony in North Jeolla Province on Wednesday.The organizing committee behind this year’s edition of the world's largest outdoor educational event held the ceremony at 8 p.m. at the massive campsite in Saemangeum where around 40-thousand young Scouts from around the world have gathered.The opening ceremony featured welcome speeches, various musical and dance performances, a drone show and fireworks.President Yoon Suk Yeol also attended the event with First Lady Kim Keon-hee and gave words of encouragement in a welcome speech.The scorching temperatures that have plagued the nation did not relent at the campgrounds as 108 people were hospitalized during the event, most of whom displayed symptoms of heat-related illnesses.