Photo : YONHAP News

The innovation committee chief of the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) has apologized for saying that weighing votes proportionally to the remaining life span of the voter is reasonable.In a press conference in Seoul on Thursday, Kim Eun-kyung said she offers a respectful apology for hurting the feelings of the elderly.Kim added she is also apologizing in response to criticism and controversy around her remarks from last Sunday.She said that she will keep in mind that seniors’ devotion and experience should be respected, adding that she will be more careful with her remarks and that she is offering an apology to all who criticized her over the past few days.Kim came under fire for the remark, which she claimed was her son's opinion, that was made while meeting with a group of youths last Sunday.