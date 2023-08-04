Menu Content

Politics

Rival Parties Urge Gov't to Ensure Health, Safety at Scout Jamboree

Photo : YONHAP News

The rival parties called on the government to actively ensure the health and safety of attendees at the World Scout Jamboree after more than 100 people were treated during the opening ceremony with heat illness symptoms.

Ruling People Power Party(PPP) floor leader Yun Jae-ok told reports on Thursday that the party will encourage the government to produce thorough safety measures and continuously monitor the situation.

PPP supreme council member Kim Byung-min said that all ministries should take an interest in the event and join forces to ensure the safety of young scouts during the event.

Mentioning some media reports of insufficient ice and water supplies, Kim urged the government to take immediate action and make a concerted effort to quickly devise concrete safety measures in anticipation for a prolonged heat wave.

Main opposition Democratic Party(DP) Rep. Kim Han-kyu told reports that the government’s response to the situation appeared to be lacking, calling for active measures to immediately address the situation for the health and safety of the participants from around the world.

The DP lawmaker said that problems in preparation and responsibility for them can be addressed later, but now is the time for the government to take the initiative to prevent additional complaints.
