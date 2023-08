Photo : HD 한국조선해양

South Korea’s HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering announced on Thursday that it recently secured an order worth 679 billion won to build two liquefied natural gas(LNG) carriers for an African shipper.The LNG transporters will be built at Hyundai Heavy Industries in Ulsan and delivered to the shipper by November 2027.The shipbuilder said that the vessels are the most expensive 174-thousand-cubic meter-class LNG carriers with a price tag of 265 million dollars each.So far this year, HD Korea Shipbuilding has clinched 15-point-26 billion dollars in orders for 116 ships, or 96-point-nine percent of its annual target of 15-point-74 billion dollars, with contracts for 35 oil tankers, 29 container ships, 20 LNG carriers and, 20 liquefied petroleum gas carriers.