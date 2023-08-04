Interior Ministry Orders Jamboree Programs Adjusted Due to Heat

Photo : YONHAP News

The Ministry of the Interior and Safety has ordered adjustments to programs at the World Scout Jamboree after over 100 people were hospitalized during the opening ceremony with heat illness symptoms on Wednesday.According to the ministry on Thursday, interior minister Lee Sang-min, the co-chair of the Jamboree organizing committee, ordered the ministry to respond to heat illness in close cooperation with the committee, the gender equality and culture and sports ministries and North Jeolla Province.Instructing his ministry to assess the situation in cooperation with medical staff, Lee called for the implementation of all possible measures, including modifications to the programs, an increase in ambulances and the operation of a mobile hospital.The minister also ordered checks on shelters and heat reduction facilities and the additional deployment of air conditioning units and shuttle buses to prevent heat-related illnesses.Lee demanded thorough contingency planning to prepare for various scenarios with the goal of hosting the event without a death or serious illness.Vice minister for disaster and safety management Kim Sung-ho was sent to the site of the Jamboree in North Jeolla on Thursday morning to check the situation.Meanwhile, Choi Chang-haeng , Secretary General of the 25th World Jamboree organizing committee, told reporters at a briefing on Thursday that a total of 108 jamboree participants were treated on Wednesday for heat-related ailments, and 31 others for headaches, stomachaches and muscle pains.