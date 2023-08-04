Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

Local Battery Makers Lose Market Share Despite Spike in Global Usage

Written: 2023-08-03 13:42:49Updated: 2023-08-03 14:55:58

Local Battery Makers Lose Market Share Despite Spike in Global Usage

Photo : YONHAP News

The market share in electric vehicle(EV) batteries for the three major South Korean manufacturers fell slightly despite a 50-percent increase in global usage.

According to industry tracker SNE Research on Thursday, the total battery usage of EVs around the world came to 304-point-three gigawatt hours in the January-to-June period, up 50-point-one percent from a year earlier.

Although the three major South Korean battery makers – LG Energy Solution, Samsung SDI and SK On – all posted growth in battery usage, their combined market share came to 23-point-nine percent in the first half, down two-point-two percentage points from the previous year.

LG Energy Solution ranked third globally with a market share of 14-point-five percent, while SK On accounted for five-point-two percent to rank fifth and Samsung SDI placed seventh with four-point-one percent.

China’s CATL led the global market with 112 gigawatt hours in the first half to claim a 36-point-eight-percent share.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >