World Scout Jamboree in Full Swing amid Sizzling Heat Wave in S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: The 25th World Scout Jamboree in South Korea is in full swing with an opening ceremony held on Wednesday night that featured speeches by TV survival personality Bear Grylls as well as President Yoon Suk Yeol. The festivities were dampened, however, as over 100 campers were treated amid an oppressive heat wave.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report:[Sound bite: 25th World Scout Jamboree Opening Ceremony]The 25th World Scout Jamboree began in earnest with a grand opening ceremony along South Korea's southwestern coast.The organizing committee held the ceremony Wednesday evening amid the scorching heat wave at a massive campsite in Saemangeum where some 40-thousand young Scouts from around the world have gathered.[Sound bite: Camp Chief of the 25th World Scout Jamboree Lee Hang-bok]“Shall we start the Jamboree? Shall we start the Jamboree?”(Scout campers scream)“I hereby declare that the 25th World Scout Jamboree here in Saemangeum, Korea is open!”(Cheering continues)[Sound bite: 25th World Scout Jamboree Opening Ceremony]“Let’s welcome Chief Ambassador of World Scouting, Bear Grylls!”The opening ceremony featured welcome speeches, various musical and dance performances, a drone show and fireworks.[Sound bite: Chief Ambassador of World Scouting Bear Grylls]“If I have learned anything, it’s that Scouts can do the impossible!”South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol also attended the event with First Lady Kim Keon-hee and gave words of encouragement in a welcome speech.The World Scout Jamboree is the world's largest youth camp held every four years, offering a venue for young people from around the world to learn about each other's cultures and build friendships.Under the theme “Draw Your Dream,” this year’s event is open to Scouts aged 14 to 17, and will run through Saturday next week.The scorching temperatures that have plagued the nation did not relent at the campgrounds as paramedics treated more than 100 people during the event, most of whom displayed symptoms of heat-related illnesses.The Ministry of the Interior and Safety has ordered adjustments to programs at this year’s Jamboree, while the office of Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said that he ordered gender equality and family minister Kim Hyun-sook to remain on-site to ensure the safety of all attendees.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.