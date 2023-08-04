Electricity Demand Projected to Peak Next Monday and Tuesday

Photo : YONHAP News

The energy ministry forecast electricity demand this summer to peak next Monday and Tuesday.During a virtual meeting on Thursday attended by officials from related agencies, including the Korea Electric Power Corporation, the ministry said that the maximum demand for each of the two days is expected to reach 92-point-nine gigawatts(GW).Initially, the energy ministry had projected that usage would peak next Thursday but made the latest adjustment after taking into account weather changes resulting from the projected path of Typhoon Khanun.The government said electricity will be supplied smoothly as it cited the maintenance of the national power reserve at more than 100 GW.Chairing the meeting, second vice energy minister Kang Kyung-sung said all energy-related government agencies will maintain an emergency system while exerting comprehensive efforts to manage the supply and demand of electricity amid the continued heatwaves, tropical nights and incoming typhoon.