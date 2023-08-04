Sweltering Heat, Tropical Nights Expected Nationwide Next Week

Photo : YONHAP News

The nation is expected to continue to experience sizzling temperatures that will likely prompt the issuance of heat wave warnings next week.The Korea Meteorological Administration forecast on Thursday that sweltering heat during the day and tropical nights in the evening are expected to carry on as subtropical high pressure has filled up all layers of the atmosphere.Due to atmospheric instability, some parts of the country are likely to witness torrential rains, which are expected to lower temperatures temporarily but ultimately lead to sweltering heat given that precipitation raises the level of humidity.The weather agency forecast morning lows to stand between 24 and 28 degrees this weekend and afternoon highs to range between 30 and 36 degrees.Typhoon Khanun is set to bring more heat toward South Korea as it remains in the East China Sea.As of 9 a.m. Thursday, the sixth typhoon of this year passed through waters 320 kilometers west of Japan’s Okinawa Prefecture.