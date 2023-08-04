Joint Anti-Voice Phishing Team Reports 280 Booked since Last July

Photo : YONHAP News

A joint investigative team set up to tackle telephone-based financial scams says it booked 280 people and indicted 86 of them since its launch in July of last year.The team announced on Thursday that since it began operations, the amount of damages resulting from voice phishing scams fell nearly 30 percent last year from 2021 to roughly 544 billion won while the number of such schemes fell 29-and-a-half percent to some 22-thousand.Of the 86 people that the team indicted, 12 were involved in a scam in which a voice phishing organization started 42 shell companies from November 2020 to March of this year and distributed 190 fake bank deposit passbooks.The probe team also arrested the top manager of a voice phishing call center who had been wanted by the police for eleven years after defrauding 288 victims of 960 billion won.On back of such successes, the probe team of 56 officials from the prosecution, police and financial regulators will extend its operation period by roughly one more year.