Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Nation Enters 10th Day of Suffocating Heat Wave

Written: 2023-08-03 15:17:58Updated: 2023-08-03 16:41:03

Nation Enters 10th Day of Suffocating Heat Wave

Photo : YONHAP News

Heat wave alerts are in effect nationwide for the tenth day.

According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, tropical nights where temperatures stay above 25 degrees Celsius were reported in many areas on Wednesday including Seoul, Cheongju, Incheon and Daegu.

In particular, daytime highs topped 38 degrees Celsius in the coastal city of Gangneung, while the lowest overnight reading remained above 30 degrees, making it a "super" tropical night. 

The blistering daytime heat and muggy nights are expected to continue for the time being as Typhoon Khanun passing through south of the Korean Peninsula will generate hot and humid southwesterly winds.

According to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency on Wednesday, the cumulative tally of heat-related illness patients stands at 12-hundred-84 since May 20.

Afternoon highs on Thursday will range from 33 to 38 degrees across the country, including 35 in Seoul, with passing showers of 30 millimeters per hour expected in some regions.
List

Related News

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >