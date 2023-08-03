Nation Enters 10th Day of Suffocating Heat Wave

Photo : YONHAP News

Heat wave alerts are in effect nationwide for the tenth day.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, tropical nights where temperatures stay above 25 degrees Celsius were reported in many areas on Wednesday including Seoul, Cheongju, Incheon and Daegu.In particular, daytime highs topped 38 degrees Celsius in the coastal city of Gangneung, while the lowest overnight reading remained above 30 degrees, making it a "super" tropical night.The blistering daytime heat and muggy nights are expected to continue for the time being as Typhoon Khanun passing through south of the Korean Peninsula will generate hot and humid southwesterly winds.According to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency on Wednesday, the cumulative tally of heat-related illness patients stands at 12-hundred-84 since May 20.Afternoon highs on Thursday will range from 33 to 38 degrees across the country, including 35 in Seoul, with passing showers of 30 millimeters per hour expected in some regions.