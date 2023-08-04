Extradition of Sewol Owner’s Son Going Ahead over 2014 Sinking

Photo : YONHAP News

A central figure in the scandal surrounding the 2014 sinking of the Sewol ferry will be extradited from the U.S. to South Korea on Friday.According to the justice ministry on Thursday, Yoo Hyuk-kee will be handed over to ministry officials at Incheon International Airport at 5:20 a.m. in line with extradition procedures before being questioned by the Incheon District Prosecutors’ Office, which is probing the ferry sinking.Yoo is the second son of the late Yoo Byung-eun, whose family controlled the Chonghaejin Marine Company, the operator of the Sewol ferry.Prosecutors believe the family contributed to the disaster by embezzling money that could have been used for safety measures on the ferry that sank on April 16, 2014, killing more than 300 people.Prosecutors also believe that Yoo is essentially the heir to his father’s religious and business empire, and that he embezzled and misappropriated a total of 55-point-nine billion won, or around 43 million U.S. dollars.Yoo was arrested in New York in July 2020 and unsuccessfully contested his extradition in court, with South Korea’s justice ministry requesting in May of this year that the U.S. Justice Department swiftly send him back.