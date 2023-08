Photo : YONHAP News

Swimmer Jo Gi-seong has added a silver medal to his haul at the 2023 Para Swimming World Championships in Manchester, England.In the men's individual medley 150 meters final on Thursday, Korea time, the 28-year-old finished second with a time of two minutes 34-point-15 seconds.After the race, he said he was happy to reduce his personal record by three seconds and clinch another medal after winning gold in the men's 50 meter breaststroke, and vowed to do his best in the remaining events.He will also compete in the 50 meter freestyle final on Saturday.Jo is the leading athlete in South Korean para swimming, having grabbed three medals in the 2016 Rio Paralympics.He is among five South Korean athletes, three men and two women, taking part in the World Championships in Manchester.