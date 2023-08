Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors investigating a land development scandal in Baekhyeon-dong in the city of Seongnam have decided to summon the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) leader Lee Jae-myung.An official at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office said Thursday that investigators believe questioning Lee is necessary as he was the city's mayor at the time of the apartment construction project.The official said that the DP chair will likely be notified after a timetable is set and a date can be coordinated with him, but the exact schedule and method of his summons is not yet decided.Prosecutors believe Lee had the final say in granting various permits to benefit a private developer of the project.If the opposition leader accepts the summons, it will be his fourth interrogation by prosecutors.