Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office said Thursday that national security adviser Cho Tae-yong will attend multinational peace talks concerning Ukraine that starts in Saudi Arabia this weekend.Participants at the two-day meeting of national security advisers of major countries are expected to discuss a peace plan and a peace summit promoted by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The plan known as the "peace formula" includes topics such as the withdrawal of Russian troops, nuclear safety as well as food and energy security.The top office said that Cho's attendance is also a follow-up to the Ukraine Peace and Solidarity Initiative announced by President Yoon Suk Yeol during his visit to Kyiv last month.Cho will also hold bilateral meetings with counterparts from attending countries on the sidelines of the peace talks starting Saturday in Jeddah.