Vice Minister: Foreign Nation Expressed Safety Concern over Jamboree

At least one foreign nation is known to have conveyed safety concerns through diplomatic channels over the World Scout Jamboree underway in the South Korean county of Buan amid an intense heat wave.In a briefing Thursday at the Jamboree press center, Vice Minister of Gender Equality and Family Lee Ki-soon confirmed such an inquiry was made by a foreign consul regarding the safety of participating scouts and that the ministry provided a response. When asked about how many countries expressed concern, she said it is not believed to be several countries but declined to give the country's name.Regarding rumors that some participants had pulled out, Lee said that no country has withdrawn from the event.Concerning the heat wave, the vice minister said that efforts and discussions are underway to ensure safety in all programs with the goal of flexibly managing the schedule depending on the weather.Lee said that 30 army surgeons and 60 nurses will be additionally deployed and up to 150 more beds will be set up in an auditorium at the site to accommodate heat-related illness patients. She added that emergency patients will be immediately transported by six helicopters to nearby hospitals.An additional cleaning crew of 240 members will also be dispatched to help keep the venue clean and hygienic.