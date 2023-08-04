PM Says Ulchi Exercise Should Reflect N. Korea Threat, Provocation

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime minister Han Duck-soo said the joint Ulchi exercise involving the military, government and private sector scheduled later this month must be a customized drill in response to North Korea's recent provocations.Speaking in a preparatory meeting for the drill held Thursday, Han said the training seeks to inspect the readiness posture against the North's ever advancing nuclear and cyber threats as well as drone terrorism.He said the exercise must serve to check whether manuals and guidelines in place reflect current conditions and whether they are operable in a real situation.During the exercise slated from August 21 to 24, a civil defense drill will take place on the 23rd for the first time in six years when all citizens take part in evacuation and traffic control drills.The prime minister urged thorough preparations and that the public be notified beforehand to prevent any confusion. He also asked related agencies and officials to be clearly aware of their roles, duties and action plan during a contingency situation.