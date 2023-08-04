Heat Wave Response Posture Raised to Level Two

Photo : YONHAP News

The interior ministry has raised the heat wave response posture by the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters to level two as of 5 p.m. Thursday after initiating a level one response on Tuesday.The ministry said the upgrade is in line with protocol as over 108 regions where heatwave alerts are issued are expected to see at least three days of over 35 degrees Celsius in highest feels-like temperature of the day.Also in related measures, the ministry will issue emergency special grants of three billion won to 17 cities and provinces to be used in battling and preventing heat-related damages such as expanding heat shelter operations for vulnerable citizens.North Jeolla Province will receive a separate three billion won assistance to help with efforts in hosting a safe World Scout Jamboree underway in the county of Buan.Following instructions to minimize casualties from the heat wave, the labor ministry will ask construction firms to change work hours to avoid employees toiling during the hottest hours while the health ministry steps up onsite inspections for low income earners and the homeless in cooperation with local authorities.Other respective ministries will monitor consumer inflation, livestock damage, infrastructure maintenance as well as stable electricity supply.