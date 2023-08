Photo : KBS

Some ten people were wounded in a stabbing spree in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province on Thursday with the suspect urgently detained by police.Emergency authorities received multiple calls at around 5:55 p.m. that a man was stabbing people at AK Plaza department store near Seohyeon Station in Bundang, south of Seoul.KBS also received several calls from the public that a young man wearing a black hooded shirt was wielding a knife inside the department store and that a dozen people were hurt.Those injured have been taken to hospital while the Bundang Police Station said no one is believed to have been killed. Police are trying to ascertain the suspect's motives.Witnesses say that the alleged perpetrator had driven a car onto the pavement near the station trying to intentionally hit passers by prior to beginning his stabbing spree.