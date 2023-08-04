Court Grants Warrant for Ex-Special Counsel in Development Scandal

Photo : YONHAP News

A Seoul court on Thursday issued a pre-trial detention warrant for former special counsel Park Young-soo on corruption charges related to the high-profile Daejang-dong land development scandal.The Seoul Central District Court issued the warrant on Park, citing a risk of evidence destruction, after beginning deliberations at 10:30 a.m. some 34 days after the court rejected the prosecution’s initial request.Park, who led an investigation into influence-peddling within the previous Park Geun-hye administration, faces charges of bribery and violations of the anti-graft law from his time as chair of the board of directors of Woori Bank.In re-requesting the warrant, the prosecution added an anti-graft violation charge after concluding that he received one-point-one billion won, or around 845-thousand U.S. dollars, from an asset firm at the center of the scandal between September 2019 and February 2021 through his daughter, who had worked for the firm.The former special counsel is suspected of taking 800 million won from private developers in return for providing assistance for their apartment complex project in the Daejang-dong area of Seongnam, just south of Seoul, in 2014.Park and lawyer Yang Jae-sik, his alleged conspirator, are also accused of receiving promises of profits and buildings worth 20 billion won from key figures in the scandal after helping them win the development project in 2014.