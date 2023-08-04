Court to Review Warrant Requests for 2 Reps. in DP Bribery Scandal

Photo : KBS News

A Seoul court begin deliberations on Friday on requests by the prosecution for warrants for two lawmakers suspected of engaging in political fund illegalities ahead of the Democratic Party's(DP) leadership election in 2021.The Seoul Central District Court will begin the review from 10 a.m. for the warrant requests for lawmakers Youn Kwan-suk and Lee Sung-man, both of whom left the of the DP to become independents amid the scandal.The prosecution had previously requested warrants for the two legislators back in May but they were automatically dismissed after the National Assembly voted against a motion authorizing their arrests on June 12.The court will be able to deliberate on the re-requested warrants this time without a vote in parliament given that the National Assembly is currently not in session.Youn is accused of involvement in the distribution of cash envelopes totaling some 60 million won, or 45-thousand U.S. dollars, to DP lawmakers to elect Song Young-gil as chair at a party convention, allegedly giving out 20 envelopes containing three million won each.Lee is accused of receiving ten million won in cash from Kang Rae-gu, a key figure in the case, in March 2021 and distributing it among Song's campaign officials, along with suspicions that he also received one of the envelopes dispersed by Youn.The court is set to make a decision on the warrant requests as early as Friday night.