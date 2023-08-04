S. Korea’s Women’s World Cup Ends with 1-1 Draw against Germany

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has failed to advance to the round of 16 of FIFA Women's World Cup after coming in fourth in Group H.The South Korean women’s national team failed to advance to the round of 16 of FIFA Women's World Cup as they drew their final group match on Thursday.The national team, headed by coach Colin Bell, tied 1-1 with Germany in their third and last Group H match at Brisbane Stadium in Australia.Bell drastically changed the roster for the last group match by including young players Chun Ga-ram and Casey Yu-jin Phair.The first goal of the match came in the sixth minute from Cho So-hyun but Germany pulled level in the 43rd minute with a header from captain Alexandra Popp.Coming on the back of two losses, including an upset by Morocco, Thursday’s draw sent the number two-ranked Europeans home after the other group match between Morocco and Colombia ended with a 1-0 victory for the North African side, sending both countries through.