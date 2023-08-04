Yoon Issues Orders in Response to Stabbing, Jamboree Concerns

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has instructed the interior minister to fully mobilize the police force to sternly respond to the stabbing spree in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province that left 14 people wounded on Thursday.The president’s senior press secretary, Kim Eun-hye, said on Friday that the president issued the instruction while on his summer vacation as he referred to the stabbing incident as an act of terror targeting innocent citizens.Meanwhile, Kim added that the president had ordered government agencies to deploy an unlimited number of large-sized, air-conditioned buses and refrigerated trucks to provide cold drinking water to the site of the World Scout Jamboree.The orders come amid an increasing number of reports of heat-related illnesses at the event which kicked off in Saemangeum, North Jeolla Province on Tuesday for a 12-day run.The president also instructed all government agencies to comprehensively address problems being raised at the Jamboree, including the quality and quantity of meals being provided to participants.