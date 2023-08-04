Hyundai, Kia to Recall Over 91,000 Cars Due to Fire Risk

Photo : YONHAP News

Hyundai Motor and Kia have announced that they are recalling more than 91-thousand cars in the U.S. due to a fire risk.According to foreign media, including Reuters, the recall affects Hyundai’s 2023-2024 Palisade and the 2023 Tucson, Sonata, Elantra, and Kona models while Kia is recalling the 2023-2024 Seltos as well as 2023 Souls and Sportages.The automakers said there is a possibility that electronic controllers for the “Idle Stop and Go” oil pump assembly contain impaired electrical components which could cause the pump to overheat.Reuters quoted Kia as saying that it received six reports of potentially related thermal events while Hyundai was notified of four similar cases but that no accidents or injuries have been reported.The automakers have informed the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that a suspect part was eliminated from production in March.The companies will alert owners in late September that dealers will inspect and replace the electric oil pump controller in the named models.