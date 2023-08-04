Gov’t, PPP Agree on Power, Relief Measures for Jamboree amid Heat

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling People Power Party(PPP) and the government have agreed to expand the power supply and provide cooling tents and additional buses at the World Scout Jamboree on the southwest coast amid concerns of heat-related illness.Following a two-way meeting on Friday, PPP floor leader Yun Jae-ok said the safety of participants will be monitored around the clock, while additional personnel and resources will be deployed to provide sufficient meals and accommodation at the campgrounds in Saemangeum.Emphasizing that the ruling party and the government feel a heavy responsibility in the wake of official and online complaints from participating nations and attendees’ families, Yun said the measures will be explained to foreign media outlets.The floor leader urged related ministries and the government of North Jeolla Province, where the venue is located, to exert maximum effort to ensure that the participating youths have a memorable experience in the country.Meanwhile, the government convened an ad hoc Cabinet meeting to approve the provision of six billion won in reserve funds to enforce the heat mitigation measures.