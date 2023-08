Photo : YONHAP News

The heat index is forecast to remain at around 35 degrees Celsius nationwide on Friday.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, daytime highs are expected to range between 32 and 38 degrees around the country.Up to 60 millimeters of rain are in the forecast for the southernmost resort island of Jeju, the southern Jeolla and Gyeongsang provinces, and up to 40 millimeters in the central Chungcheong region.Following the first-ever activation of a Level Two emergency posture by the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters in response to the heat wave, the government announced measures to improve public access to cooling centers.The health ministry plans to provide 100-thousand won each to around 68-thousand senior centers to cover air conditioning expenses.