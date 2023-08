Photo : YONHAP News

A teacher has been stabbed by an unidentified assailant in the hallway of a high school in the central city of Daejeon.According to fire authorities on Friday, the teacher in his 40s was stabbed at around 10 a.m., and was unconscious as he was transported to a nearby hospital.The suspect, presumed to be in his 20s or 30s, who initially fled the scene, was apprehended by the police.The suspect reportedly appeared at the teachers' lounge to ask for the teacher, after which he waited outside his classroom.The teacher and the assailant are believed to be acquainted after a witness testified that he heard the teacher say he was wrong before being stabbed.The incident comes on the heels of recent stabbing rampages in Seoul's Sillim area two weeks ago and the Gyeonggi provincial city of Seongnam just the evening prior, which together have resulted in at least one death and over a dozen injuries.