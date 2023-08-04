Stabbing Rampage Injures 14 in Bundang

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Less than two weeks after a man in his 30s went on a deadly stabbing spree in Seoul's Sillim area that resulted in one death and three injuries, a man in his 20s intentionally drove into pedestrians before carrying out a similar rampage in Gyeonggi Province's Bundang District, injuring 14 people.Choi You Sun reports.Report: A vehicular attack followed by a stabbing rampage has left 14 injured in the Bundang District of Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province on Thursday.According to the police, the 22-year-old suspect identified by the surname Choi started attacking people with a weapon just before 6 p.m. inside a department store linked to Bundang's Seohyeon subway station after driving his car on the sidewalk in an apparently deliberate attempt to hit pedestrians.The sidewalk incident resulted in five injuries, including a woman in her 60s reported to be in critical condition after being in a state of cardiac arrest.Emerging from the car in a black hoodie, a baseball cap and sunglasses, Choi wielded a knife roughly 60 centimeters long, wounding nine people inside the AK Plaza department store.After receiving 90 emergency calls, the police arrested Choi as he was fleeing the scene at around 6:05 p.m.According to the police, the suspect, who works in the delivery service, claimed an unidentified group has been stalking him and had put out a hit on him. He had purchased two weapons he had used in the stabbings the previous day.The police plan to verify testimonies from Choi and his family that he dropped out of high school while suffering social anxiety disorder and was diagnosed with schizoid personality disorder two or three years ago.The police collected Choi's hair samples for a thorough forensic analysis after he tested negative for alcohol and drugs. Investigators also plan to seek a warrant to keep him in custody following further questioning.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.