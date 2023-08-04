Menu Content

Nearly 100 Police Deployed in Gyeonggi after Stabbing Threats

Written: 2023-08-04 13:44:45Updated: 2023-08-04 15:39:39

Photo : YONHAP News

Police have deployed close to 100 officers and personnel near subway stations throughout Gyeonggi Province's Bundang District in response to multiple online threats of additional stabbing sprees.

The Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police Agency said on Friday that a team of 35 personnel has been dispatched to the subways stations of Seohyeon and Ori, an additional ten at the nearby stations of Jeongja and Yatap, and two each at Pangyo, Imae, Sunae and Migeum.

The dispatched officers are equipped with anti-terrorism riot gear, firearms and Tasers.

The police are tracking down the writers of two particular online threats posted Thursday night – one threatening a stabbing spree near Ori Station similar to Thursday’s attack in Bundang as well as another in the Seohyeon Station area, both on Friday night.

The Seoul police agency has also dispatched officers and are looking into eleven similar postings threatening random killings near the stations of Jamsil, Hanti and Gangnam.
