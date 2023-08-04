Court Deliberates on Warrants for 2 Reps. in DP Bribery Probe

Photo : KBS News

A Seoul court on Friday held a review of the prosecution's request for warrants for two lawmakers accused of engaging in political fund illegalities ahead of the main opposition Democratic Party's(DP) leadership election in 2021.Appearing at the Seoul Central District Court, DP-turned-independent Rep. Yun Kwan-suk said he plans to sincerely attend the court review and actively explain his position.Denying the allegations, DP-turned-independent Rep. Lee Sung-man said he plans to emphasize in court that the prosecution's warrant request is unjustified.The prosecution previously requested warrants for the two legislators in May, but they were automatically dismissed after the National Assembly voted against a motion authorizing their arrests on June 12.The court held the hearing for nearly four hours on the re-requested warrants without a vote in parliament given that the Assembly is currently not in session. It will make a decision on the warrants as early as Friday night.Youn is accused of distributing cash envelopes totaling some 60 million won, or 45-thousand U.S. dollars, to 20 DP lawmakers to elect Song Young-gil as party chief at the 2021 party convention.Lee is accused of delivering ten million won in cash to Kang Rae-gu, a key figure in the case, to be distributed among Song's regional campaign officials, and also receiving one of the cash envelopes given by Youn.